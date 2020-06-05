Karanvir Bohra wishes his mother on her birthday amid lockdown in the ‘new normal’ way; WATCH

As Karanvir Bohra’s mother turned a year older today, the former Bigg Boss 12 contestant went to meet her during the lockdown and followed all the safety guidelines.

The coronavirus outbreak in India and the subsequent lockdown has not just brought the life to a standstill but has also introduced a new normal in the society. Our usual hectic schedule of struggling between the office and home has now become the struggle of doing household chores. Besides, each one of us has a found a permanent companion in masks, gloves and sanitizer. And while we are still trying to adjust to the new normal, Karanvir Bohra shared a glimpse of how the COVID 19 outbreak has changed our life.

The former Bigg Boss 12 contestant’s mother turned a year older today and it was a quarantine birthday for her. Karanvir shared a video of himself visiting her mother on her special day. In the video, the young actor didn’t step into her mother’s building and was seen touching her feet from a distance without coming in contact with her. Karanvir and her mother were also seen taking all the precautions of the COVID 19 outbreak.

Calling it the new normal, the Qubool Hai actor wrote, “Went to meet mom @madhu.hariom on her birthday.... Couldn't touch her or enter the building..... It got me thinking, is this going to be the new normal? No no noooo.... We all may start going out and resuming our normal lives soon, but Pls be safe, be cautious and take care of your immunity by eating healthy coz this virus affects people with multiple disorders, be it YOUNG or OLD.”

Take a look at Karanvir Bohra's video of wishing his mother amid lockdown:

