Karanvir Bohra's heartwarming note for wife Teejay Sidhu on their anniversary is all about love; See POST

Karanvir Bohra prepares special Halwa for wife Teejay Sidhu on their anniversary. He also shares a heartwarming note for her to mark the occasion. Check out his latest post.

Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu always manage to remain in the news one way or the other, specifically through their social media posts. The two of them are now the doting parents of the twins Bella and Vienna. It won’t be wrong to call them one of the most beloved couples of the Indian telly town for all the obvious. Karanvir and Teejay tied the knot back on November 3, 2006, and have been inseparable since then.

Today marks the 16th anniversary of the couple and on this occasion, the Bigg Boss 12 fame actor has shared a special note for wife Teejay on his Instagram handle. And for the unversed, it is not their marriage anniversary but actually marks the day when they fell in love. Here’s what Karanvir writes, “#happyanniversary my love...13 years of marriage. 16 years of knowing you @bombaysunshine. I made the legendary #HALWA for her as I couldn't make any cake...Will post the video soon.” The Qubool Hai actor has also shared a lovely picture along with the post in which the two of them can be seen posing with the plate of the delicious halwa made by him.

Check out Karanvir Bohra’s post below:

Currently, the couple is making the most of their quarantine break by spending quality time with their little munchkins. For the unversed, Bella and Vienna were born to the couple on October 19, 2016. The best part here is that the twins have a massive fan following on social media and their adorable pictures and videos literally break the internet all the time.

