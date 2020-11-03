Karanvir Bohra's pens touching anniversary wish for Teejay; Excited to welcome a 'new addition' in family soon

Karanvir Bohra penned a heartwarming note for wifey Teejay Sidhu as they complete another year of togetherness. The actor, in his special anniversary post, expressed his joy to welcome another child with Teejay soon. Take a look at Karanvir's post here.

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu are counted among the most adorable couples of the Indian Television industry. The two tied the knot in November 2006. Since then, the duo has been giving 'couple goals' to everyone with their love, compassion, understanding, and compatibility. Today (November 3, 2020) is a special day for Karanvir and Teejay as they complete another year of togetherness. Yes, it is the cute couple's marriage anniversary, and they complete 14 years of marital bliss together.

It is already known that Karanvir and Teejay are soon going to welcome another member to their family, and this makes their anniversary more special. On this special occasion, Karanvir took to his social media handle to shower wifey Teejay with love, make her feel special, and express how lucky he is to have her in his life. Sharing a throwback picture of their happy time in the water, Karanvir wrote, 'That is you and me sweetie, Happy anniversary. 14 years, we have crossed 2 seven-year itch. Having you by my side is the best destiny that God has written for me.'

Further, the handsome actor also revealed why this year is so special, as they will soon have another baby by their side. Karanvir also shared his excitement for the arrival of this new member of the family soon. 'This year is really special as we have an addition to our family, I can’t wait to hold my new baby in my arms. We are going to be parents again, yay!,' expressed Karanvir.

Take a look at Karanvir's special anniversary post for Teejay:

The couple is parents to twin daughters Bella and Vienna, who were born on October 19, 2016. The twins have a massive fan following on social media and their adorable pictures and videos break the internet all the time. Karanvir and Teejay opened up about their pregnancy in August this year.

Here's wishing Karanvir and Teejay a 'Happy marriage anniversary!'

