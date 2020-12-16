Karanvir Sharma gets nostalgic about childhood days as he shoots for Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani in Patiala

Karanvir Sharma will be seen playing the lead role in Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani and was seen shooting the opening episodes in Patiala lately.

Karanvir Sharma, who was seen wooing the audience with his stint in movies like Zid, Azhar etc, has been making the headlines lately and it is because of his upcoming show. The handsome hunk will be seen playing the lead role of Shaurya in Star Plus’ upcoming show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani opposite Debattama Saha. The show has hit the floors lately and the team was seen shooting in Patiala city, Punjab for the opening scenes of the show.

It was a special experience for Karanvir as Patiala happens to be his mother’s hometown and he was revisiting the city after 14 years. Speaking about the same, the actor got nostalgic and mentioned that it was a memorable experience for him shooting in Patiala. “It’s been 14 long years since I last visited Patiala. It also happens to be my mum’s hometown and on revisiting, it brought back many more memories of times spent at my Nani’s house. At the same time, it was an absolute delight to be shooting in Patiala. Fans from all over Patiala and Jalandhar came in to meet on hearing that we were shooting in Chitkara University which was indeed a sweet gesture and overall a memorable experience. Looking forward to visiting again and to many more outdoor shoots in Patiala,” he added.

To note, the shooting was conducted as per the safety guidelines issued by the authorities in wake of the COVID 19 pandemic. Apart from Karanvir and Debattama, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani will also feature Deepa Parab, Pankaj Kalra, Falak Naaz and Pyumori Ghosh in key roles. The show will be going on air next week on December 21.

