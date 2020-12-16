  1. Home
  2. tv

Karanvir Sharma gets nostalgic about childhood days as he shoots for Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani in Patiala

Karanvir Sharma will be seen playing the lead role in Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani and was seen shooting the opening episodes in Patiala lately.
1477 reads Mumbai
Karanvir Sharma gets nostalgic about childhood days as he shoots for Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani in PatialaKaranvir Sharma gets nostalgic about childhood days as he shoots for Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani in Patiala
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Karanvir Sharma, who was seen wooing the audience with his stint in movies like Zid, Azhar etc, has been making the headlines lately and it is because of his upcoming show. The handsome hunk will be seen playing the lead role of Shaurya in Star Plus’ upcoming show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani opposite Debattama Saha. The show has hit the floors lately and the team was seen shooting in Patiala city, Punjab for the opening scenes of the show.

It was a special experience for Karanvir as Patiala happens to be his mother’s hometown and he was revisiting the city after 14 years. Speaking about the same, the actor got nostalgic and mentioned that it was a memorable experience for him shooting in Patiala. “It’s been 14 long years since I last visited Patiala. It also happens to be my mum’s hometown and on revisiting, it brought back many more memories of times spent at my Nani’s house. At the same time, it was an absolute delight to be shooting in Patiala. Fans from all over Patiala and Jalandhar came in to meet on hearing that we were shooting in Chitkara University which was indeed a sweet gesture and overall a memorable experience. Looking forward to visiting again and to many more outdoor shoots in Patiala,” he added.

To note, the shooting was conducted as per the safety guidelines issued by the authorities in wake of the COVID 19 pandemic. Apart from Karanvir and Debattama, Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani will also feature Deepa Parab, Pankaj Kalra, Falak Naaz and Pyumori Ghosh in key roles. The show will be going on air next week on December 21.

Also Read: Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani: Details of Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha's upcoming show REVEALED

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

You may like these
Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani: Details of Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha's upcoming show REVEALED
Hina Khan relives her Komo Swag yet again as she slays a stunning outfit in her latest PHOTOS
EXCLUSIVE: Shefali Jariwala on Vikas Gupta’s eviction from Bigg Boss 14: Arshi should also have been punished
Year Ender 2020: Anupamaa to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2; Top 5 shows that made a grand entry on television
Indian Idol 12 premiere to take place on THIS date; Neha Kakkar, Vishal, Himesh are ready to test the 'Top 15'
The Kapil Sharma Show PROMO: Ganesh Acharya REVEALS about his weight loss; Kapil flirts with Geeta Kapur