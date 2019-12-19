PHOTO: Kareena Kapoor looks cute as she flaunts the unique onion earrings on The Kapil Sharma Show

During one of the Krushan Abhishek aka Sapna's segment, he gave a quirky gift to Kareena. She received a pair of earrings and it was made of onions! And she couldn’t resist flaunting them. Check out the picture right here.

For the episode, Bebo looked exquisite in a powder blue Organza saree which was a customized one. It had her nickname Bebo written on it. In a media statement, commented on the show completing 100 successful episodes. He said that he is very glad that the show has completed 100 episodes and that he is part of the celebration. He wished them more success and added how his mom loves the show and enjoys watching it.

Check out the BTS picture right below.

Iss weekend raat 9:30 baje, #TheKapilSharmaShow ka hoga 100th episode aur issi #GoodNewwz par aayenge Akshay, Kareena, Diljit, Kiara dene hassi aur entertainment ka double dose. pic.twitter.com/vSEzh6EG31 — Sony TV (@SonyTV) December 18, 2019

