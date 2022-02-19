Kareena Kapoor Khan turns narrator for promo of upcoming fiction drama ‘Spy Bahu’

The new and unique love story of a spy is going to start airing very soon. Colors is going to launch a thrilling tale of romance 'Spy Bahu'. It will be unravelled by Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan. It is for the first time that the actress will be a part of a daily soap. The gorgeous diva is all geared up to be the narrator for ‘Spy Bahu’s’ latest promo. Giving a sneak-peek of the show, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be introducing characters of the show Sejal, played by Sana Sayyad and Yohan, played by Sehban Azim.

Sharing her thoughts on the show, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, "I am a big admirer of love stories, who isn’t? Some are delightful and heartwarming while some are edgy and mysterious. Colors' new show Spy Bahu is one such fascinating love story of a spy, Sejal and a suspected terrorist, Yohan that has left me captivated. The audience is going to love their chemistry and enjoy this power-packed show."

'Spy Bahu' chronicles the unusual love story between a young spy named Sejal and a suspected terrorist, Yohan. Their lives take an unexpected turn as they fall in love with each other oblivious to each other’s reality. Both Sejal and Yohan are harbouring secrets and about to take a risk that will make or break their relationship. The show is produced by Ashvini Yardi’s Viniyard Films and is backed by an ensemble cast including Ayub Khan, Shubha Khote, Bhavna Balsavar and others.



Also read- VIDEO: Kareena Kapoor Khan delights a paparazzo as she poses for a picture while exiting restaurant; Watch