Karenvir Bohra & Teejay celebrate their 15th anniversary at Diwali bash with Arjun Bijlani, Mouni Roy & others

Actors Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu are among the popular couples in the television industry. They are giving couple goals in their recent pictures as they completed 15 years of togetherness. They are parents of three beautiful daughters and often share their pictures on social media. On their 15th anniversary, Karenvir Bohra & Teejay Sidhu were seen having a gala time at the Diwali party hosted by Harmeet Singh.

In the pictures shared by Karenvir Bohra, he is seen twinning with Teejay on their special anniversary. They joined other TV celebs including Arjun Bijlani, Mouni Roy, Gurmeet Choudhary, etc. Karenvir was seen feeding cake to Harmeet. All the celebs were seen dressed in their traditional for the Diwali party.

He wrote in caption, “Diwali is a festival of light and love and what better way to bring in our anniversary with the people we love ... thank you @harmeet_meetbros for being such an awesome host... @imouniroy our following unfollowing love should continue till eternity And @arjunbijlani will never let Shivangi be with her Rocky so good to see you brav @shibanikashyap Ho gayi hai tumse.....”

Teejay had also replied to the post, “What a lovely anniversary we had!! Happy 15th sweety!”

See post here:

Karanvir Bohra had also put a beautiful post with wife Teejay on his Instagram and dedicated a song that sums up their whole life. Karanvir Bohra shared a photo with wifey where they both were seen twinning in printed outfits by the beach. On the completion of 15 years, the Naagin actor wrote: "Yunhi Katjayega safar saath chalne se....ki manzil agayi nazar saath chalne se.. (The journey will pass easily of we are together, we will be able to see the destination of we are together) I can't believe it has been 15 years, it feels like I'm still getting to know you This song sums up my life with you sweetheart @bombaysunshine I wish you a 15th year #happyanniversary and infinite more."



Also read- EXCLUSIVE: Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu get real about parenting in lockdown