Karenvir Bohra & Teejay Sindhu’s home: Comfort and lavishness at its best

Karenvir Bohra and Teejay Sindhu are among the most loved real life couples of the television industry. Karenvir has been part of the television industry for a long time now. He made his acting debut with the show Just Mohabbat in the role of Kabir. After that he has been part of numerous TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Kkusum, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, and many others. The actor is married to the gorgeous Teejay Sindhu and they recently celebrated their 15th anniversary. The couple is blessed with three daughters, whom they lovingly call three goddesses. They have a beautiful home in Bombay and they have decorated it in a lavish yet elegant style.

Temple- There is beautifully decorated temple in house with an idol of lord Ganesha.

Living area- The living area is elegantly setup with brown sofa set. There are white painted walls and some simple plant décor in the corner. The balcony is attached to the living area.

Dining area- There is a huge dining area with brown wooden dining table. There are white surrounding walls offering a serene atmosphere.

Kitchen- They have an open kitchen in their house, the kitchen is completely white painted cupboards and walls.

Kids room- This is a beautiful kids’ room in their house with animal stickers. There is a beautiful tenthouse with light decorations and some plants in the vicinity.

Bedroom- There are two bedrooms in the house. The kids bedroom has grey shade walls with a huge bed. Karenvir and Teejay’s bedroom has a brown wooden bed with a cushioned headrest.

Also read- Karanvir Bohra is jealous and guilty for not being with his wife, daughters; Says ‘Missing daddy duties’