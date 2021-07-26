Kargil Vijay Diwas 2021: Rohit Roy, Gautam Rode, Smriti Irani & others pay tribute to Indian soldiers

The Kargil Shaheed Diwas is observed every year on 26th July. This year this event has completed 22 years of the Kargil War. A lot of celebrities from the television industry paid tribute to the soldiers with posts on their social media. Many of them wrote heartfelt notes on social media to express their gratitude and paid homage to the historic event. Here we have listed a few of the posts by popular actors like Gautam Rode, Rohit Roy, and numerous others.

Gautam Rode shared, “Remembering our brave soldiers and their sacrifice in the line of duty. The nation is forever indebted Jai Hind #KargilVijayDiwas.”

Rohit Roy shared pictures of him enacting the real heroes in his project. Sharing his heartfelt tribute he wrote, “The closest we come to the real heroes is enacting what they actually do for real! Saluting the #heroes! #kargilvijaydivas #jaihind”

Actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani tweeted, “On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, I salute and pay tribute to the brave soldiers who laid down their lives to protect the motherland. Today this day reminds us of the valor, and dedication of our soldiers. Jai Hind!”

कारगिल विजय दिवस पर उन वीर जवानों को सादर नमन एवं श्रद्धांजलि, जिन्होंने मातृभूमि की रक्षा के लिए अपना सर्वस्व न्यौछावर कर दिया। आज का यह दिन हमारे सैनिकों की वीरता, शौर्य एवं समर्पण की याद दिलाता है। जय हिंद! pic.twitter.com/45a1Xik8rq — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) July 26, 2021

Sharad Kelkar, Anup Soni also paid a tribute to the Indian armed forces through their tweets. Sharad Kelkar wrote, “Hundreds of salutes to all the brave sons of Mother Bharati, who hoisted the flag of India's victory in the Kargil war. Jai Hind!

Actor Anup Soni also shared a post that read, “Tribute to the brave soldiers of India who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty to defend the integrity and sovereignty of the nation.”