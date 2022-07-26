Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Smriti Irani, Rohit Bose Roy, Tina Datta and others pay tribute

The nation is observing the 26 years of the Kargil War today. Every year, on July 26, Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated to commemorate India’s victory in the Kargil War that was declared on July 26, 1999. And, Telly world is no different when it comes to paying tribute to the fallen soldiers. Tv has always been a major source of spreading patriotism among the people of India. Over the years numerous shows have been made based on the true struggles for freedom and other important events that have taken place in India. There are several actors who paid their tribute to the slain soldiers of Kargil War. Here are some tributes by the telly actors.

Rohit Bose Roy

Popular Telly actor Rohit Bose Roy shared a post on social media on Kargil Diwas. He posted-

Tina Dutta shared a post on Instagram, which read, “Not only today, but each day, we should remember the innumerable efforts and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces. #KargilVijayDiwas”

See the post here-

Sarvggun Sampanna actor Sharad Kelkar, shared a post on Instagram.

Actress turned politicians Smriti Irani shared a twitter post. She wrote, “1999 में कारगिल युद्ध में भारत की विजय सुनिश्चित करने एवं मातृभूमि की रक्षा हेतु अपना सर्वोच्च बलिदान देने वाले वीर जवानों को 'कारगिल विजय दिवस' पर नमन। भारतीय सेना के शौर्य व बलिदान की सर्वोच्च परम्परा का निर्वाह करने वाले सैनिकों का त्याग प्रेरणादायी है। जय हिंद!”

