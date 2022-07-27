Karishma Tanna and her husband Varun Bangera pull off casual looks as they spend quality time in Spain; PIC

Karishma Tanna is one of the most popular actresses in the television industry. She is popularly known for her role in Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She has also worked in Qayamat Ki Raat, Naagin, Baalveer, and others. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media, and every now and then, she shares a glimpse of her daily routine with them on the photo-sharing application. In her personal life, she is married to businessman Varun Bangera. The couple tied the knot in February this year and since then, Karishma has been treating her fans with glimpses of her marital life.

Karishma and Varun are currently vacationing in Spain and the actress has filled social media with fun-filled vacation pictures. Just a few hours ago, Karishma took to the stories section of Instagram to share a glimpse of it. They gave perfect couple goals vibes as they spend quality time during their holiday. They pulled off casual looks and wore matching black caps too.

Check photo here:

On 5th July 2022, Karishma and Varun completed 5 months of marital bliss. To make this occasion a memorable one, Karishma shared a video from her photoshoot with her dearest husband Varun Bangera. In this video, Karishma is seen dressed in a beautiful white dress whereas Varun has also sported a white shirt and denim jeans. The duo is head over heels in love with each other and this video gives a small glimpse of their wonderful chemistry. Sharing this clip with her fans, Karishma captioned it, "Gratitude".

Talking about Karishma's professional career, she has been a part of the TV world for more than a decade and has garnered a huge fan following for herself owing to her acting skills. Karishma aced her roles in daily soaps such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin 3, Qayamat Ki Raat, etc. She also appeared in several reality shows including Bigg Boss Halla Bol, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, etc. She also emerged as the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

ALSO READ: Karishma Tanna's husband Varun Bangera teases her as she spends all her time on the phone; PIC