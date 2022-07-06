Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera complete 5 months of marital bliss; Actress shares a romantic video

Karishma Tanna is one of the renowned names in the entertainment sector. The actress tied the knot with businessman Varun Bangera on 5th February 2022. The duo had an intimate wedding and had invited a few of their close friends and family members. The wedding functions included haldi, mehendi and pheras and there was also a reception party. Varun and Karishma exchanged rings in a hush-hush ceremony last year. Karishma frequently offers a glimpse into their personal life and fans can often see the duo shelling out major couple goals.

On 5th July 2022, Karishma and Varun completed 5 months of marital bliss. To make this occasion a memorable one, Karishma shared a video from her photoshoot with her dearest husband Varun Bangera. In this video, Karishma is seen dressed in a beautiful white dress whereas Varun has also sported a white shirt and denim jeans. The duo is head over heels in love with each other and this video gives a small glimpse of their wonderful chemistry. Sharing this clip with her fans, Karishma captioned it, "Gratitude".

Karishma Tanna's career:

Karishma has been a part of the TV world for more than a decade and has garnered a huge fan following for herself owing to her acting skills. Karishma aced her roles in daily soaps such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin 3, Qayamat Ki Raat, etc. She also appeared in several reality shows including Bigg Boss Halla Bol, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 9, etc. She also emerged as the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

