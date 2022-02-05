Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera have a blast as they shake a leg at their Mehendi function; VIDEO

It is the most special day for actress Karishma Tanna, as she will be getting married to the love of her life Varun Bangera. The beautiful actress will be tying the knot today evening. The pre-wedding function were conducted on 3rd and 4th February, which were attended by their close friends and family. The Mehendi function of the couple was conducted yesterday and a video of couple enjoying themselves has been shared on social media.

In the recent video of the actress, she is seen dancing along with beau Varun Bangera. The chemistry between the couple is undeniable and their love for each other is quite visible. Friends and families of the couple are seen dancing along with them. Karishma looked absolutely gorgeous in her yellow leheriya lehenga as she twirled for the camera. Varun had sported a red kurta pyjama for the event and the duo looked gorgeous together. The video was captioned as, “There are moments you can’t put into words, just decorate it with Mehndi”.

Karishma Tanna will be marrying at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. Some of Karishma’s close friends from the industry are expected to attend the wedding including Anita Hassanandani, Ridhima Pandit and Ekta Kapoor. The food served will be vegetarian across the three days, while all of Karishma’s outfits for the functions have been customised and specially designed.



