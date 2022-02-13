Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera ignite romance with fitness as they get papped outside gym; PICS

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera recently set the internet on fire with their wedding pictures. They looked very happy and ever since have been painting the town red with their romance. Well, the craze for the newlyweds has not died not yet and it seems paps follow the couple wherever they go. Karishma is a fitness freak and we all know that, but it looks like even Varun is accompanying his wife to get fit in the gym. These two were papped today outside their gym and looked extremely happy.

In the picture, we can see Karishma Tanna wearing a black tee back over dark green gym pants. She has worn a black jacket over her tee and has taken a black coloured gym bag on one of her shoulders. She has completed her look with black flip flops and can be seen tying one high ponytail. On the other hand, Varun is wearing a black tee over grey joggers. He has completed his look with a black cap and white sports shoes. The Mehendi on Karishma’s hands and feet is still visible and both of them look stunning.

Take a look:

Karishma has been sharing pictures and videos from her pre-wedding functions on social media. She looked mesmerizing at her Mehendi function and she had also given a special performance for the groom. He has also danced for her at the function. The actress had worn a beautiful pastel pink lehenga for her wedding and Varun had sported an ivory white sherwani. Karishma Tanna had a special message for her groom on the wedding day as she made a grand bridal entry at the venue and she also gave a rose to him on her knee. The couple had a low-key engagement last year with a few friends.

