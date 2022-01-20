Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera's wedding to have both Gujarati and South Indian rituals

Karishma Tanna is one of the most popular actresses of the television industry. With the wedding season going on, the actress has earlier declared that she is going to tie the knot with boyfriend Varun Bangera. The actress is going to get married to her beau on 5th February. As per reports by ETimes, the actress will be have pre-wedding functions of mehndi and sangeet on 4th February and Haldi as well as wedding will be on the next day.

As per ETimes, Karishma has been meticulously planning all the rituals. She is curating a South Indian look for a post-wedding function. Since Varun, who hails from Mangalore, is a South Indian, Karishma wants to incorporate her beau’s customs and traditions in the wedding.

A friend of the actress revealed, “Karishma has been planning her wedding wardrobe for quite some time. She wants to do something special for her husband-to-be and her in-laws, so she has picked a pink Kanjeevaram saree with gold embroidery and has also bought authentic South Indian jewellery to perfect the look. She will be wearing the saree after her bidaai as she enters her new household. The wedding will be a mix of Gujarati and South Indian rituals.”

In the situation of increasing COVID-19 cases and restrictions, the couple has reworked the guest list and shortened it. Their source revealed that Karishma and Varun had planned a big fat wedding, which obviously isn’t possible in the current scenario. Keeping the COVID protocols in mind, the original list has been reduced to 50. However, that hasn’t dampened the spirit of the bride-to-be.

She had also planned a bachelorette party with her friends. However, given the present pandemic situation, the plan is put on hold.



Also read- Karishma Tanna holds hands with fiance Varun Bangera as she welcomes New Year, says ‘Excited for 2022’