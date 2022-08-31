Karishma Tanna celebrates first Ganesh Chaturthi with husband Varun Bangera; PIC

Karishma Tanna is a popular name in the television industry. She is known for her role in Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She has also worked in Qayamat Ki Raat, Naagin, Baalveer, and others. In her personal life, she is married to businessman Varun Bangera. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media, and every now and then, she shares a glimpse of them. The newlywed couple celebrated their first Ganesh Chaturthi today and both of them decked up in traditional attires for the day.

In the post shared by the actress, she is seen standing with her husband Varun in their home. We can see their temple beside them, which comprises a statue of Lord Ganesha. The place is beautifully decorated with flowers. Karishma Tanna looked charming in an orange saree and silver necklace and jhumkas. Varun has sported a white chicken work kurta.

Karishma shared the video with her fans on Instagram in which she can be seen having fun and chilling around with her husband Varun Bangera. While sharing the post, she wrote, "A sweet Goa soirée Thanku @thepostcardmoira for making us feel so special. @varun_bangera and I are taking back a lot of memories with us...Much love".

Talking about Karishma's professional career, she has been a part of the TV world for more than a decade and has garnered a huge fan following for herself owing to her acting skills. Karishma aced her roles in daily soaps such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin 3, Qayamat Ki Raat, etc. She also appeared in several reality shows including Bigg Boss Halla Bol, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, etc. She also emerged as the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

