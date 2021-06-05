Karishma Tanna claims Pearl V Puri got bail in alleged rape case; Says 'Truth wins and he did win'

Amid reports of Pearl V Puri's arrest in an alleged rape case from 2019, Karishma Tanna has now shared a post claiming that the actor has got bail in the matter. Sharing the post, Karishma wrote, 'Satyamev Jayate.'

Content Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Actor Pearl V Puri has hit the headlines since last night after reports of him being arrested in an alleged rape case came in. While a recent report by Etimes claimed that the TV actor was likely to be produced in court today in an alleged rape case dating back to 2019, Pearl's friend Karishma Tanna has now put up a post claiming that he has got bail in the matter. As soon as Karishma shared the post, other industry friends of Pearl including Nia Sharma, Surbhi Jyoti and more backed the actor.

Karishma shared an old photo on social media with Pearl and wrote, "Satyamev Jayate.Truth wins and he did win. #gotbail @pearlvpuri #istandwithpearl #truthneverhides #pvp." While the official confirmation from the police is awaited about Pearl's bail, Karishma's note claimed that the actor had secured a bail in the alleged rape case against him. Earlier, as per what Mumbai Police told ANI on Saturday, "Television actor Pearl Puri has been arrested by Waliv and Mumbai police. He was arrested in connection with the rape of a minor. A case has been registered under Section 376 of IPC & POCSO Act".

Take a look at Karishma Tanna's post:

In a report by Etimes, DCP Sanjay Patil said, "The victim filed FIR in 2019 u/s IPC 376 AB, r/w POCSO Act 4, 8, 12,19, 21 at Waliv and complained that accused Pearl Puri had sexually assaulted victim was then aged 5 yrs. The accused is taken into custody and will be produced today in court."

Amid all this, Ekta Kapoor also shared a post in support of Pearl and claimed in her note that the victim’s mother told her that the actor was apparently not involved. Ekta penned a long post on social media and came out in support of Pearl. Not just Ekta, also showed her support to Pearl and claimed that the truth shall be out soon.

(If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

