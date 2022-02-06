Karishma Tanna dazzles in a golden dress at her wedding after party with Varun Bangera; PIC

5th February was one of the most special days in TV fame Karishma Tanna’s life as she got hitched to the love of her life, Varun Bangera. The two got married in an intimate ceremony at a five-star hotel in the Maximum City. All their close friends and family were invited and Karishma’s industry friends such as Anita Hassanandani, Ekta Kapoor, Ridhima Pandit were also an integral part of the wedding shenanigans. The two had a dreamy wedding, and their marriage pictures were absolutely ethereal and regal. Now, we got a glimpse of bride Karishma’s after-party attire and spoiler alert: Be ready to be dazzled!

One of the wedding guests, actor Suved Lohia shared a story on his Instagram that captured Karishma’s after-party look. She looked gorgeous and mesmerising in a sparkling golden dress. Yep, it was 100% bling and we 100% love it! Perfect for an extraordinary occasion, the actress looked exemplary. Her most beautiful accessory was the beautiful smile she wore on her face, radiating happiness and positivity all around. On the other hand, even her husband, Varun Bangera was spotted in the picture, standing right beside his wife.

Check Karishma's look HERE

Meanwhile, fans still haven’t been able to get over their out-of-world wedding pictures. While Karishma Tanna looked breathtakingly gorgeous in her pastel pink lehenga, Varun Bangera was dressed in a white sherwani with a turban matching Karishma’s lehenga and looked like a prince. The pictures looked straight out of a fairytale. Indeed the two complement each other really well!

Also Read: FIRST PICS: Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera look surreal as they get married