Karishma Tanna dresses up as a school girl for Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and Ekta Kapoor teases her

Karishma Tanna recently took to her Instagram handle to share her first look from upcoming show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and it has left Ekta Kapoor amazed. Here's what happened.

Naagin 3 actress Karishma Tanna, who was vacationing with her gang in Maldives, is back to the bay. Yes, after making us all drool over her sizzling beach pictures, Karishma is finally back and is on her toes to kick-start work. But, the actress is still leaving no stones unturned to make our heads turn with her mesmerizing pictures. This time they are not beach pictures, but some unique photos from her upcoming show. Yes, we're talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi.

She recently took to her Instagram account to reveal her first look from the promo shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi. While many of us thought that it might be a fierce look considering the concept of the show, surprisingly, it was a rather fun and goofy look. Karishma was dressed up as a school girl in the pictures. With a white shirt, checkered skirt and hair tied in a pony tail, she recounted her old school days. Within moments of her sharing this cute school girl look, fans and her friends went gaga over it.

One such comment that caught our attention was that of TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor. Showing off her witty style, Ekta quipped, 'Which school is this?', leaving everyone go ROFL. To which, Karishma replied, 'Ekta ma'ams school. Look at the excitement on my face.' Not only Ekta, but also actress Amruta Khanvilkar shared her thoughts on Karishma's cute-funky look. Complimenting her, Amruta asked, 'Are you not satisfied by spreading your magic on KKK that you're up to it here also?'

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, the reality show will again be hosted by ace director Rohit Shetty. Apart from Karishma, ither participants include, RJ Malishka, Rani Chatterjee, , Adaa Khan, Shivin Narang, Dharmesh Yelande, Tejasswi Prakash and Balraj Syal. What are your thoughts on Karishma's adorable picture? Let us know in the comment section below.

