Karishma Tanna drops some pics from Mehendi, looks radiant as she gets a kiss from Varun Bangera

Actress Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera got married last weekend. The adorable pictures of the bride and groom have gone viral on social media. The couple tied the knot on Saturday, 5th February in an intimate ceremony. Karishma Tanna was a beautiful bride in peach lehenga and groom Varun Bangera looked dapper in a white sherwani. The newlywed actress is basking in joy as she shared the Mehendi pics.

In the recent pics shared by the actress Karishma Tanna, she is seen seated comfortably on a couch. She had sported a gorgeous yellow gota work sharara and had paired the look with beautiful statement jhumkas. The Qayamat Ki Raat fame actress is looking dreamy as she flaunts her Mehendi-clad hands and legs. Her face is glowing with happiness as hubby Varun Bangera kisses her on the cheek. She captioned, “This feeling”.

See post here-

The couple looked gorgeous and incredibly in love in their wedding pictures. From holding hands to kissing each other, the smiles on their cheeks showed that they were overjoyed to be married. The marriage entailed 3 days functions including, Haldi, Mehendi and the grand wedding on 5th February.

For the unversed, Karishma Tanna is a household name in the Hindi television industry. She is known for her roles in TV shows such as Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam, and Ek Ladki Anjaani Si, among others. She has also been a part of films like Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Sanju, Grand Masti, and Dosti: Friends Forever. Her husband is a businessman.

Also read - Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera Wedding: 5 pics of lovebirds that took over internet