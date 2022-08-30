Karishma Tanna gives glimpse of her Goa trip with hubby Varun Bangera and it is all things fun; WATCH

Karishma Tanna is a famous celebrity in the television industry. She is popularly known for her role in Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She has also worked in Qayamat Ki Raat, Naagin, Baalveer, and others. In her personal life, she is married to businessman Varun Bangera. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media, and every now and then, she shares a glimpse of her daily routine with them on the photo-sharing application.

Speaking of which, just a few hours ago, Karishma shared the video with her fans on Instagram in which she can be seen having fun and chilling around with her husband Varun Bangera. While sharing the post, she wrote, "A sweet Goa soirée Thanku @thepostcardmoira for making us feel so special. @varun_bangera and I are taking back a lot of memories with us...Much love". As soon as she posted the video, her fans rushed to drop sweet comments. A fan wrote, "Woww". Another user commented, "Lovely".

Watch Karishma Tanna's Goa memory here

Talking about Karishma's professional career, she has been a part of the TV world for more than a decade and has garnered a huge fan following for herself owing to her acting skills. Karishma aced her roles in daily soaps such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin 3, Qayamat Ki Raat, etc. She also appeared in several reality shows including Bigg Boss Halla Bol, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, etc. She also emerged as the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

