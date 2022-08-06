Karishma Tanna gives a peck on husband Varun Bangera's cheeks as they spend quality time in pool; See PICS

Karishma Tanna is a famous actress in the television industry. She is popularly known for her role in Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She has also worked in Qayamat Ki Raat, Naagin, Baalveer, and others. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media, and often, she gives glimpses of her daily routine to them on the photo-sharing application. In her personal life, she is married to businessman Varun Bangera. The couple tied the knot in February this year and since then, Karishma has been treating her fans with glimpses of her marital life.

Speaking of which, the couple is currently on a vacation and is having a good time there. Just a few hours ago, Karishma took to the stories section of Instagram to share a glimpse of it. As the couple finished six beautiful months of marital bliss, Tanna shared some pretty photos featuring her main man. They spent time in a pool. In one of the pics, Karishma also kissed Varun Bangera.

Check Karishma Tanna's photos here:

Talking about Karishma's professional career, she has been a part of the TV world for more than a decade and has garnered a huge fan following for herself owing to her acting skills. Karishma aced her roles in daily soaps such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin 3, Qayamat Ki Raat, etc. She also appeared in several reality shows including Bigg Boss Halla Bol, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, etc. She also emerged as the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

