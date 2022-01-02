Karishma Tanna holds hands with fiance Varun Bangera as she welcomes New Year, says ‘Excited for 2022’

Karishma Tanna made her first post with fiance Varun Bangera as she celebrated New Year with him. The television actress dropped some adorable pictures leaving the internet in a tizzy. Karishma, who is all set to take the plunge with Varun Bangera, shared a heartwarming message along with the post and said she is excited for 2022. One of the photographs featured Karishma looking back at the camera while holding Varun’s hand. In another picture, Karishma and Varun are seen laughing their hearts out. Alongside the lovely pictures with her finance, Karishma penned a beautiful note. She wrote, “Thanku 2021 Excited for #2022 Happy New Year to you all.”

The loved-up pictures captivated Karishma’s fans' hearts and they flooded the comment section with best wishes and compliments. One of her fans wrote, “Touchwood!!! You both,” while the other one said, “Have a blessed 2022”. A third social media user wrote, “God bless you on your new journey”. Several others dropped heart emoticons on the post. Among many, Shaheer Sheikh’s wife Ruchikaa Kapoor complimented the couple and wrote, “Cutiess (with heart emoji)”.

Karishma and Varun, who have been dating for quite some time, got engaged in November 2021. According to the reports, the couple exchanged the rings in a private ceremony on November 12 which was attended by family and close friends. Two weeks back, the date of her wedding was also revealed. As per the sources of Etimes TV, the actress will be tying the knot on February 5 in Mumbai.