Karishma Tanna & hubby Varun Bangera head out for a dinner date; PICS

Karishma Tanna is a brilliant and beautiful actress who works in the television industry. She's back to work after wrapping off her wedding celebrations with Varun Bangera, with whom she got married last month in Mumbai in front of close friends and family. In addition, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress has a large social media following, and she occasionally offers a glimpse of her everyday routine and her married life with her beau Varun. Today, the sweet couple was spotted at one of the elite restaurants in Mumbai, Bastian, Worli during their date night.

In the pictures, the beautiful couple looked absolutely gorgeous and super happy. Coming to Karishma, she looked stunning in her blue summer dress and paired it up with dressy heels. Her beachy wavy hair framed her face beautifully. On the other hand, Varun looked quite dapper. In his simple yet sophisticated outfit, which consisted of a black shirt and blue jeans, Varun turned heads. The duo smiled heartily as they posed for the shutterbugs and smiles were infectious. Well, perfect Saturday night goals much?

Take a look:

For the unversed, Karishma had tied the knot with Varun Bangera on February 05, this year in presence of close friends and family members. On Valentine’s Day, Karishma Tanna had posted a special photo to wish her husband Varun Bangera. She took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of her perfect date night and it was all about candles, balloons, flowers, food, and the couple. While sharing the short video, the 38-year-old actress wrote a sweet caption. It read, “Perfect valentines for my valentine. Love the décor.”

