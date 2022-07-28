Karishma Tanna keeps it casual yet chic as she spends her time in Madrid; PIC

Karishma Tanna is a popular actress in the television industry. She is popularly known for her role in Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She has also worked in Qayamat Ki Raat, Naagin, Baalveer, and others. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media, and every now and then, she shares a glimpse of her daily routine with them on the photo-sharing application. In her personal life, she is married to businessman Varun Bangera.

Karishma is currently vacationing with her main man in Spain and has filled social media with amazing photos from the vacay. Speaking of which, just a while back, the actress shared a photo in the stories section on Instagram. She opted for casual yet chic outfit for her day out. Karishma donned a whit t-shirt and blue denim shorts. She visited Madrid in Spain.

Talking about Karishma's professional career, she has been a part of the TV world for more than a decade and has garnered a huge fan following for herself owing to her acting skills. Karishma aced her roles in daily soaps such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin 3, Qayamat Ki Raat, etc. She also appeared in several reality shows including Bigg Boss Halla Bol, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, etc. She also emerged as the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

