Karishma Tanna marries Varun Bangera: Inside videos of sindoor moment, 3-tiered cake, pastel decor by sea

Actress Karishma is now married to the love of her life Varun Bangera. The Naagin actress tied the knot at a dreamy seaside venue in Mumbai. For her wedding, Karishma didn't leave any stone unturned. The actress opted for a pastel pink lehenga with beautiful jewellery including a matha Patti with layered necklaces, earrings and more. Now, inside videos from the wedding are going viral that give us a glimpse of the beautiful venue with floral decor, the 3-tiered white cake and more.

In inside videos shared by Karishma's best friend Terence Lewis, we can see the choreographer go close to wish the newlyweds on the mandap. In the video, Terence is seen showing around the beautiful venue by the sea. We can also see the pink and white floral decor all around. Karishma looks gorgeous in a pastel pink lehenga while Varun complimented her in a cream white sherwani. In one of the videos shared by Terence, we can see Varun and Karishma cutting a 3-tiered white cake after they married each other in a traditional ceremony.

Over the past few days, Karishma and Varun had been painting the town red with their lovely photos from Mehendi and Haldi photos. Karishma had donned a beautiful yellow lehenga by Punit Balana for her Mehendi ceremony while for her Haldi, she opted for an all-white sharara. She teamed it up with floral jewellery and managed to mesmerise her beau and all her fans. After the mehendi ceremony, Karishma and Varun came out to pose for the paparazzi. Karishma and Varun also danced their hearts out at their Mehendi ceremony and their videos went viral on social media.

