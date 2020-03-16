Karishma Tanna on Neha Dhupia's controversial Roadies remark: Trolling goes hand in hand if you're an actor

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

TV actress Karishma Tanna was quizzed what she thought about Neha Dhupia's controversial statement on a reality show. Watch her reaction below.

Neha Dhupia sent the Internet into a frenzy last week when she her controversial remark as a judge on Roadies Revolution went viral. The actress made many viewers of the reality show and the audience at large go 'WTF' when she slammed a contestant for hitting his girlfriend. As it happened, the contestant confessed on the show that he hit his girlfriend over allegedly cheating on him with five men. The actress deemed it was the woman’s choice to date five men at the same time. The statement caused a commotion on social media and many lashed out at the actress and also called her a fake feminist.

However, Neha shut down trolls by issuing a clarification and stating her point that she does not stand for violence in any kind of relationship. Neha also received support from , and Ayushmann Khurrana who urged netizens to not spread hate.

Now, TV actress Karishma Tanna has also commented on Neha's controversial statement. At a recent fashion show when she was asked about her thoughts on the issue, the actress said, "I think if you're an actor, trolling goes hand in hand. Agar aap actor ho toh trolling hoti hi hai. And am sure Neha ne bahut professionally and maturely handle kiya hai." (Am sure Neha has handled the situation very professionally and maturely).

Check out the video below:

Neha stated, "What the girl did is a choice she made which is a moral choice is regardless of someone, man or woman. Adultery is a moral choice and moral choices are always ambiguous.” She shared the full statement on her Instagram. Take a look:

Credits :Viral Bollywood

Read More