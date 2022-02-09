Karishma Tanna offers a glimpse of her & Varun Bangera’s special performance for Mehendi function

Karishma Tanna finally got married to beau Varun Bangera on 5th February. The couple tied the knot in Mumbai, in an intimate affair. It was a three-day function which included Haldi function, Mehendi, pheras, followed by the reception. The mehendi function of the couple was full of entertainment and enjoyment. It also entailed special performance by the bride and groom.

Karishma Tanna is basking with joy as she tied knot with the love of her life. The actress has recently shared a video of the mehendi function in which she is seen dancing with the bride squad. Karishma gave a special performance for hubby Varun, as she danced along with her girls on ‘Sau Aasmaano ko’, ‘Dillagi’ and ‘Saddi Gali’ from Queen. The couple was seen dancing together in the video. Varun Bangera had also prepared a special performance for Karishma Tanna as he grooved on ‘Ghunghroo’ from Bang Bang.

She captioned the video, “Mehendi dance for @varun_bangera”.

See video here: CLICK

For the wedding, Karishma picked a pastel pink lehenga of Falguni and Shane Peacock. The groom's choice for the big day was an ivory sherwani.

Karishma Tanna has featured in numerous movies such as Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, Sanju, Grand Masti and Dosti: Friends Forever. She also featured in the web series Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat. She was a contestant on Bigg Boss 8 and also appeared on the 10th, 11th and 13th season of the show as a guest. She is best known for her roles In TV shows such as Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam and Ek Ladki Anjaani Si among others.



