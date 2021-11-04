Karishma Tanna plays with purple, Hina Khan turns celestial goddess to attend Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali party; PICS

It is a celebration time for everyone in the country as Diwali 2021 has brought in a ray of light and hope in everyone’s life. Entertainment celebs are also rejoicing in the wave of happiness. Amid this, producer Ekta Kapoor organised a lavish Diwali party at her home for close friends and family on Wednesday night. Many popular celebs including Karishma Tanna, Hina Khan and Anita Hassanandani were seen gracing the bash in their traditional best.

Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame Karishma Tanna looked gorgeous in a purple lehenga while attending the party. Opting for the minimal approach, she accessorised her look with a black statement bag and drop-down earrings. Blushed cheeks, glossy lips and a bindi on her forehead completed her ethnic look.

On the other hand, Hina Khan turned into a celestial goddess as she arrived at the party slaying in a blue lehenga. With a plunging neckline, Hina accessorised her look with a matching potli bag, bandhgala necklace and a ring on her finger. Hair tied in a sleek bun, Hina finished her look with blue eye makeup and highlighted cheeks.

Apart from them, Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy were also in attendance at the event. While Rohit looked dapper in a traditional white dhoti and kurta set. On the other hand, wifey Anita painted the party red in a stunning indo-western look. The couple were all smiles as the camera captured them.

Take a look at the photos below:

