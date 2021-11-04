Karishma Tanna plays with purple, Hina Khan turns celestial goddess to attend Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali party; PICS

by Mamta Raut   |  Published on Nov 04, 2021 01:27 AM IST  |  2.9K
   
news & gossip,Ekta Kapoor,Hina Khan,Karishma Tanna
Karishma Tanna plays with purple, Hina Khan turns celestial goddess to attend Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali party; PICS (Image: Viral Bhayani)
Advertisement

It is a celebration time for everyone in the country as Diwali 2021 has brought in a ray of light and hope in everyone’s life. Entertainment celebs are also rejoicing in the wave of happiness. Amid this, producer Ekta Kapoor organised a lavish Diwali party at her home for close friends and family on Wednesday night. Many popular celebs including Karishma Tanna, Hina Khan and Anita Hassanandani were seen gracing the bash in their traditional best.

Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame Karishma Tanna looked gorgeous in a purple lehenga while attending the party. Opting for the minimal approach, she accessorised her look with a black statement bag and drop-down earrings. Blushed cheeks, glossy lips and a bindi on her forehead completed her ethnic look.

On the other hand, Hina Khan turned into a celestial goddess as she arrived at the party slaying in a blue lehenga. With a plunging neckline, Hina accessorised her look with a matching potli bag, bandhgala necklace and a ring on her finger. Hair tied in a sleek bun, Hina finished her look with blue eye makeup and highlighted cheeks.

Apart from them, Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy were also in attendance at the event. While Rohit looked dapper in a traditional white dhoti and kurta set. On the other hand, wifey Anita painted the party red in a stunning indo-western look. The couple were all smiles as the camera captured them.

Take a look at the photos below:

Ekta Kapoor Diwali bash 1

Ekta Kapoor Diwali bash 2

Ekta Kapoor Diwali bash 3

Ekta Kapoor Diwali bash 4

Ekta Kapoor Diwali bash 5

Ekta Kapoor Diwali bash 6

Ekta Kapoor Diwali bash 7

Ekta Kapoor Diwali bash 8

Ekta Kapoor Diwali bash 9

ALSO READ| Karishma Tanna plays with purple, Hina Khan turns celestial goddess to attend Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali party; PICS

Advertisement

Credits: Viral Bhayani


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Pigeon By Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle With Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 Litres Boiler For Water, Instant Noodles, Soup Etc.

Pigeon By Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle With Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 L...

₹771.00
₹1,195.00 (35%)
 Buy Now
Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Water Air Conditioner Powered By Usb & Battery Use Of Car Home Office ( Multi Color ) 1 Piece

Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Wat...

₹349.00
₹599.00 (42%)
 Buy Now
Vr 18 Pcs - 3 Different Size Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer Large, Medium, Small Plastic Snack Seal Sealing Bag Clips Vacuum Sealer (set Of 18, Multi-color) (multicolor)

Vr 18 Pcs - 3 Different Size Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer Large, Med...

₹99.00
₹299.00 (67%)
 Buy Now
Philips Daily Collection Hd2582/00 830-watt 2-slice Pop-up Toaster (white)

Philips Daily Collection Hd2582/00 830-watt 2-slice Pop-up Toaster (white)

₹2,096.00
₹2,295.00 (9%)
 Buy Now
Pigeon Plastic Mini Handy And Compact Chopper With 3 Blades For Effortlessly Chopping Vegetables And Fruits For Your Kitchen (12420, Green , 400 Ml)

Pigeon Plastic Mini Handy And Compact Chopper With 3 Blades For Effortlessly Cho...

₹253.00
₹495.00 (49%)
 Buy Now
Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder, 750w, 4 Jars (grey)

Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder, 750w, 4 Jars (grey)

₹3,043.00
₹5,795.00 (47%)
 Buy Now
Aquasure From Aquaguard Delight Ro+uv+mtds Water Purifier From Eureka Forbes With 7l Large Tank|water Saving (white)

Aquasure From Aquaguard Delight Ro+uv+mtds Water Purifier From Eureka Forbes Wit...

₹7,999.00
₹16,000.00 (50%)
 Buy Now
Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner With App & Voice Control, Strong Suction And Multiple Cleaning Modes, Self-charging For Carpets & Hard Floors,work With Alexa (black)

Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner With App & Voice Control, Strong S...

₹15,901.00
₹27,900.00 (43%)
 Buy Now
Aqua Deal Ro+uv+uf+tds Water Purifier - 15l

Aqua Deal Ro+uv+uf+tds Water Purifier - 15l

₹5,199.00
₹15,999.00 (68%)
 Buy Now
Kuber Industries Circle Design 6 Piece Pvc Refrigerator Drawer Mat Set - 19

Kuber Industries Circle Design 6 Piece Pvc Refrigerator Drawer Mat Set - 19"x13"...

₹157.00
₹599.00 (74%)
 Buy Now
View All