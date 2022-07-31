Karishma Tanna relishes ice cream, cotton candy as she enjoys favourite place Cannes with Varun Bangera; WATCH

Actress Karishma Tanna is one of the most talented and good-looking celebrities in the television industry. Karishma has maintained an active social media presence and never fails to amuse her fans with her glamourous pictures. The actress got married to the love of her life, businessman Varun Bangera. She frequently offers a glimpse into their personal life and fans can often see the duo shelling out major couple goals. Either the two can be seen working out together in the gym, making fun reels, or spending quality time at exotic locations.

Karishma Tanna's new video

Karishma Tanna shared a new video on her Instagram handle in which the actress gave a sneak peek into her well-spent day. In this clip, Karishma and Varun can be seen enjoying their day out in Cannes. The two are seen relishing ice cream, cotton candy, watching magical fireworks, admiring the street art, and exploring tourist spots of the beautiful location. Sharing this clip, she captioned, "Day well spent at my fav #Cannes".

Click here to watch Karishma's video

Karishma and Varun's love story:

Karishma and Varun tied the knot on 5th February 2022. They had an intimate wedding and had invited a few of their close friends and family members. The wedding functions included haldi, mehendi, and pheras, and there was also a reception party. Varun and Karishma exchanged rings in a hush-hush ceremony last year.

Karishma Tanna's career:

Karishma has been a part of the TV world for more than a decade and has garnered a huge fan following for herself owing to her acting skills. Karishma aced her roles in daily soaps such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin 3, Qayamat Ki Raat, etc. She also appeared in several reality shows including Bigg Boss Halla Bol, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 9, etc. She also emerged as the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Also Read: Karishma Tanna twins in white with hubby Varun Bangera as they spend their time in Spain; PIC