Karishma Tanna’s bridal entry has a special message for the love of her life Varun Bangera; Check out here

The gorgeous actress Karishma Tanna recently tied the knot with businessman Varun Bangera on 5th February. The couple had a three-day ceremony comprising the haldi function, mehendi function and the wedding. The actress had sported a beautiful pastel pink lehenga for her wedding, while the groom had donned a white sherwani. The wedding video of Karishma Tanna’s entry as the bride is out and it comprises a special message for groom.

As Karishma entered the venue, an audio is played in which, she said, “My dearest Varun, as I walk towards you today, my heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. This one is for you because truly kinna sona tainu rab ne banaya.” It was followed by the song by Rashmeet Kaur. She further added that, “Baby can we skip to the good part”, as she did a special performance on ‘Sajna’ by Badshah. She ended the dance performance as she presented a pink rose to her beau.

See video here: CLICK

For the unversed, Varun and Karishma exchanged rings in a private ceremony last year. Varun is said to work for VB Corp and has been a part of the organisation since 2010. Varun is a director of a real estate company, according to his LinkedIn profile. He earned his bachelor's degree from Carlton University in Ottawa, Canada.

On work front, Karishma Tanna has been part of numerous TV shows including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin 3 and Qayamat Ki Raat. She has also been part of movies like Dosti: Friends Forever, Grand Masti, Sanju and others.

