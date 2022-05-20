Karishma Tanna sends the temperature soaring as she flaunts her fit physique in a green bikini; PICS

Karishma Tanna is one of the talented and stunning actresses in the television industry. She got married to the love of her life, Varun Bangera on 5th February. They had an intimate wedding and had invited a few of their close friends and family members. The wedding functions included Haldi, Mehendi and pheras. There was also a reception party. Also, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media, and every now and then, she shares a glimpse of her daily routine with them on the photo-sharing application.

Today, taking to her Instagram, Karishma stunned her fans by sharing her sizzling pictures in her pool outfit. The actress looks resplendent in a green swimsuit as she poses beside the pool and sports sunglasses with her bikini. She styled her hair in a messy bun and enjoyed sunbathing. Sharing these pictures, she captioned, "Hello weekend". Fans were quick enough to shower their love on Karishma's pictures. Her friends from the industry also dropped comments on her picture.

For those unaware, Varun and Karishma exchanged rings in a hush-hush ceremony last year. On the professional front, Karishma aced her roles in daily soaps such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin 3, Qayamat Ki Raat, etc. She also appeared in several reality shows including Bigg Boss Halla Bol, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 9, etc. She also emerged as the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

