Karishma Tanna shares a black and white picture of herself; says colour black makes her happy

Television actress Karishma Tanna says the colour black makes her happy.

Karishma took to Instagram, where she shared a black and white photograph of herself. She is seen dressed in jacket and skirt.

"Black makes me happy," she captioned the image.

Karishma had earlier shared a photograph of herself from a photoshoot.

"Waiting patiently," she has captioned.

On the work front, the actress, who is known for her roles in TV shows like "Naagin", "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", "Naagarjuna: Ek Yodha" and "Qayamat Ki Raat", is currently part of the action reality show "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10" (KKK 10), which has been shot in Bulgaria.

The show also features actors Ada Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar , Shivin Narang, Tejashwi Prakash, Amruta Khanvilkar and Rani Chatterjee, along with comedian Balraj Syal, RJ Malishka and choreographer Dharmesh Yelande.

Credits :IANS

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×