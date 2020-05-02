Karishma Tanna shares pictures of her bandaged foot on social media

Actress Karishma Tanna got operated for her ingrown nail amid the nationwide lockdown.

Karishma, who is known for her roles in TV shows like "Naagin", "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi", "Naagarjuna: Ek Yodha" and "Qayamat Ki Raat", took to Instagram Stories, where she shared a video of herself and the doctor bandaging her toe.

"Finally got operated for my ingrowth toe nail. Couldn't delay it as it was infected," she wrote on the clip.

She shared another photograph of her bandaged foot.

"Removed the entire nail," she added.

Recently, Karishma Tanna donned the baker's hat amid lockdown. She took to Instagram Stories and shared a photograph of an orange cake she baked.

She wrote: "Orange cake made by me."

On the work front, she is currently part of the action reality show "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10" (KKK 10), which has been shot in Bulgaria.

The show also features actors Ada Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar , Shivin Narang, Tejashwi Prakash, Amruta Khanvilkar and Rani Chatterjee, along with comedian Balraj Syal, RJ Malishka and choreographer Dharmesh Yelande.

