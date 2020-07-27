  1. Home
Karishma Tanna showered with congratulatory wishes from followers as the actress wins Khatron Ke Khiladi 10

Karishma Tanna has been declared the ultimate winner of Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Meanwhile, her fans have begun showering wishes and congratulatory messages on social media.
The results of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 are finally out and the stunning diva Karishma Tanna has won the show hosted by Rohit Shetty. The Naagin 3 actress has left behind  Karan Patel and Dharmesh Yelande in the race to become the ultimate champion of the reality flick. That’s not all. She has also been bestowed with the Student No. 1 award for performing tasks throughout the season without any hassle. We congratulate her for his amazing win in the show!

Meanwhile, fans of the Qayamat Ki Raat actress also rejoiced upon getting the news and congratulated her on social media. Twitter is currently abuzz with congratulatory messages for the gorgeous diva on the part of her followers. One user writes, “A big congratulations to you @KARISHMAK_TANNA. History created today by Tanna because after 6 years a girl wins this title. I wish u achieve many more goals like this. You deserve this one.” Another one writes, “We are proud of you and keep shining!! Wish you all the best for your future.”

Check out some of the tweets below:

Meanwhile, Karan Patel has been declared the runner up of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 followed by Dharmesh Yelande. For the unversed, this is for the first time in six years that a female contestant has won the reality show that itself is history. Earlier, there were already speculations about Karishma winning the show after Ekta Kapoor penned a congratulatory message for her on social media. And now that the results are out, fans of the actress are happy about the same.

Also Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 Finale: Karishma Tanna beats Karan Patel, Dharmesh to be WINNER of Rohit Shetty's show

