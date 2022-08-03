Karishma Tanna slays in white bikini top & denim shorts as she enjoys her time at a beach in France; See PICS

Karishma Tanna is a famous celebrity in the television industry. She is popularly known for her role in Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She has also worked in Qayamat Ki Raat, Naagin, Baalveer, and others. In her personal life, she is married to businessman Varun Bangera. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media, and every now and then, she shares a glimpse of her daily routine with them on the photo-sharing application.

Speaking of which, the Naagin actress has filled social media with her vacay pictures. Just a while back, the actress shared some photos and raised the temperature. She looked sexy in a white bikini top with denim shorts as she spent her time at Nikki Beach in Saint Tropez in France. Karishma completed her beach look with a white shrug. While sharing the post, she wrote, "Uptown funk you up #nikkibeach #sainttropez #potd #love #france #mood #sunny". As soon as she posted the photos, her fans rushed to drop sweet comments.

Check Karishma Tanna's post here:

Talking about Karishma's professional career, she has been a part of the TV world for more than a decade and has garnered a huge fan following for herself owing to her acting skills. Karishma aced her roles in daily soaps such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin 3, Qayamat Ki Raat, etc. She also appeared in several reality shows including Bigg Boss Halla Bol, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, etc. She also emerged as the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

