Karishma Tanna spends quality time with hubby Varun Bangera & gives a glimpse of her vacation

Actress Karishma Tanna is one of the most talented and good-looking celebrities in the television industry. Karishma has maintained an active social media presence and never fails to amuse her fans with her glamourous pictures. The actress got married to the love of her life, businessman Varun Bangera. She frequently offers a glimpse into their personal life and fans can often see the duo shelling out major couple goals. Either the two can be seen working out together in the gym, making fun reels, or spending quality time at exotic locations.

Today, again Karishma treated her fans with pictures of her and Varun as they are having a gala time in Lonavla. In these pictures, Karishma can be seen relaxing in a pool with her hubby and the two are capturing their precious moments and sharing them with their fans. Uploading these snaps, Karishma captioned, "Water babies". Earlier, Karishma had also shared a video of them while they were traveling. Sharing this video, she expressed her excitement through her caption and wrote, "Get away wit baby @varun_bangera".

Click here to watch Karishma's video

Karishma and Varun's love story:

Karishma and Varun tied the knot on 5th February 2022. They had an intimate wedding and had invited a few of their close friends and family members. The wedding functions included haldi, mehendi, and pheras, and there was also a reception party. Varun and Karishma exchanged rings in a hush-hush ceremony last year.

Karishma Tanna's career:

Karishma has been a part of the TV world for more than a decade and has garnered a huge fan following for herself owing to her acting skills. Karishma aced her roles in daily soaps such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin 3, Qayamat Ki Raat, etc. She also appeared in several reality shows including Bigg Boss Halla Bol, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 9, etc. She also emerged as the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Also Read: Newlywed Karishma Tanna looks stunning as she's spotted outside gym; PHOTOS