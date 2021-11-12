Karishma Tanna is taken, actress exchanges rings with beau Varun Bangera in an intimate ceremony

Popular actress Karishma Tanna is currently not doing any project on the small screen and is enjoying her break. A couple of months ago, ETimes TV had reported that the actress had found her special someone and planning to settle down soon. As per the latest reports Karishma Tanna has apparently got engaged today to a real-estate businessman Varun Bangera.

Varun had recently shared a cozy picture with Karishma on his social media account, while the actress has shared a photo of a cake with congratulations written over it.

As per the sources of Etimes TV, the engagement happened in the presence of just close family and friends. Karishma and Varun met through a common friend Suved Lohia and the two have been going strong ever since then. Karishma and Varun have been dating for a while now. They were often seen holidaying together and spending a lot of time with each other. The couple has been quite serious about the relationship and as per the report, they might get married soon.

The actress had thrown a birthday party in August this year for her beau Varun. All her close friends were invited to the birthday bash.

Karishma was last seen in the film Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari. She did a special dance number 'Basanti' in the film for which she received lots of appreciation. The actress has been part of some of the biggest reality shows of India like Nach Baliye, Bigg Boss 8, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa amongst others. She was also the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Karishma earlier dated Upen Patel who she met in the Bigg Boss house. They even hosted a reality show together, Love School. She was last seen dating Pearl V Puri but they broke up some time later.



Also read- EXCLUSIVE: Karishma Tanna: My dad was against me modelling but my mom supported; Was forced to be alpha female