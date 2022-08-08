Karishma Tanna twins with hubby Varun Bangera on their last night of vacation: Taking back lots of memories

Karishma Tanna is one of the talented and stunning actresses in the television industry. She is known for her role in Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She has also worked in Qayamat Ki Raat, Naagin, Baalveer, and others. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media. In her personal life, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress is married to businessman Varun Bangera. The couple tied the knot in February this year.

For those unaware, Karishma and Varun were on a vacation for the last couple of days and the actress has filled social media with their enviable vacay pictures. As their vacation ended, Karishma took to Instagram to share an adorable photo featuring her main man Varun. In the selfie, they can be seen twinning in black. While sharing the post, Tanna wrote, "Last meal of our trip...last night...Taking back lots of moments and memories... Thank U @varun_bangera".

Check Karishma Tanna's post here:

Talking about Karishma's professional career, she has been a part of the TV world for more than a decade and has garnered a huge fan following for herself owing to her acting skills. Karishma aced her roles in daily soaps such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin 3, Qayamat Ki Raat, etc. She also appeared in several reality shows including Bigg Boss Halla Bol, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9, etc. She also emerged as the winner of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

ALSO READ: Karishma Tanna adorably twins with hubby Varun Bangera; Duo dishes out major couple goals in new PIC