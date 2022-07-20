Karishma Tanna twins in white with hubby Varun Bangera as they spend their time in Spain; PIC

Karishma Tanna is one of the talented and stunning actresses in the television industry. She is popularly known for her role in Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She has also worked in Qayamat Ki Raat, Naagin, Baalveer, and others. the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media, and every now and then, she shares a glimpse of her daily routine with them on the photo-sharing application. In her personal life, she is married to businessman Varun Bangera. The couple tied the knot in February this year and since then, Karishma has been treating her fans with glimpses of her marital life.

The couple is currently vacationing in Spain and are having a good time there. Karishma posted a cute photo with her main man as they both were talked about . According to the photo, Karishma and Varun are in Palma Beach, Spain.

Check Karishma and Varun' s photo here:

On 5th July 2022, Karishma and Varun completed 5 months of marital bliss. To make this occasion a memorable one, Karishma shared a video from her photoshoot with her dearest husband Varun Bangera. In this video, Karishma is seen dressed in a beautiful white dress whereas Varun has also sported a white shirt and denim jeans. The duo is head over heels in love with each other and this video gives a small glimpse of their wonderful chemistry. Sharing this clip with her fans, Karishma captioned it, "Gratitude".

