Karishma Tanna-Varun Bagera marriage: Netizens cannot stop gushing over the newlyweds, call them 'stunning'

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera are finally married after dominating the internet with their pre-wedding ceremony photos. The couple married today, February 5th, in an intimate ceremony. Karishma was a lovely bride, and we're sure you couldn't take your gaze away from her today as she got hitched to the man of her dreams. Varun, too, looked dashing in his white sherwani. Karishma and Varun made their first public appearance as a married couple in front of the press just a while. They looked gorgeous and incredibly in love, from holding hands to kissing each other, and the smiles on their cheeks showed that they were overjoyed to be married. Fans from all over have been gushing about their gorgeous wedding pics and have been mesmerised by their ethereal journey.

As soon as the pictures got revealed on social, they went viral and fans poured in their love and compliments. Numerous fans sprinkled the pictures with heart eye emojis and hearts, to show their appreciation. A few, absolutely in awe of the pictures, commented ‘stunning’. A slew of fans also heartily congratulated the newlyweds, wishing them luck for their married life.

Check fan reactions:

For the unversed, Varun and Karishma exchanged rings in a private ceremony last year. Varun is said to work for VB Corp and has been a part of the organisation since 2010. Varun is a director of a real estate company, according to his LinkedIn profile. He earned his bachelor's degree from Carlton University in Ottawa, Canada. Varun attended a foreign institution where he studied International Business, Business Administration, and Management.

