Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera Haldi: Asim Riaz, Vishal Singh, Roshni Chopra & others congratulate the couple

Wedding bells are really loud at Karishma Tanna’s house as the 38-year-old actress is soon going to enter into a new phase of her life. The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress will tie the knot with her boyfriend Varun Bangera on February 05. Their pre-wedding festivities began today and the couple celebrated their Haldi ceremony with friends and family members. The soon-to-wed couple twinned in all-white assembles on their special day. On Thursday, Karishma posted the pictures from their ceremony along with her would-be husband and as soon as she posted the photographs, their friends from the industry poured in love on the post.

Karishma and Varun made for a stunning couple. They looked madly in love at their Haldi ceremony and they were all smiles as their friends and family members put Haldi on them. After looking at the photos, Asim Riaz, Roshni Chopra, Monalisa, and Vishal Singh poured in congratulatory wishes. Actress Daljiet Kaur commented, “For ever n ever” along with red heart emoticons. Sanjeeda Shaikh wrote, “Mashallah.” Choreographer Terence Lewis commented, “Hahaha KayTee You know why I’m laughing.” Fans too could not resist gushing over Karishma and Varun’s Haldi photos.





Karishma and Varun got engaged last year. On the work front, Karishma has worked in several daily soaps including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin, and Baalveer, among others. She had also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 8 and emerged as runner-up.

