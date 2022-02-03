Karishma Tanna- Varun Bangera Haldi pictures: The couple looks gorgeous in white outfits

Gorgeous actress Karishma Tanna will soon tie the knot with her beau Varun Bangera on 5th Feb. The wedding festivities will start from 3rd Feb and the wedding will take place on 5th February. Bride-to-be Karishma Tanna is presently enjoying her Haldi ceremony. The function is attended by her family and close friends. Some of her industry friends are also part of the celebrations. The first pictures of the functions are out now and we can’t stop obsessing over the delightful glow on the bride’s face.

Karishma Tanna usually keeps her personal life private and does not share much on social media. The actress had a low-key engagement ceremony last year, in presence of a few of her friends. Karishma and Varun’s functions start from today, beginning with the Haldi ceremony in the evening. “They have planned all their functions keeping the Covid protocols in mind. Today’s Haldi event will be an intimate affair with only family and extremely close friends in attendance. This will be followed by Mehendi tomorrow where both bride and the groom’s side will be present to celebrate the union, but that too with limited guests. Karishma and Varun wanted to keep the decor classy and will be dominated by flowers and pastel colors,” informs a source in the know.

Haldi ceremony pictures:

On January 1, Karishma had posted an image with Varun captioning it as, “Thanku 2021. Excited for #2022. Happy New Year to you all.” Their friend Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh commented on the post as “Cutiess”, while Roshni Chopra commented with a heart emoji.



Also read- Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera Wedding: Everything you need to know about the soon-to-wed couple’s love story