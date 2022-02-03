Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera Haldi: Soon-to-wed couple looks gleeful, make for a lovely pair

Karishma Tanna is on cloud nine as she is soon going to get married to her love of life, Varun Bangera. The pre-wedding festivities have already begun and the much-in-love couple will tie the knot on February 05. Today, they had an intimate Haldi ceremony with friends and family members. Karishma and Varun chose to twin on their special day and wore an all-white assemble. As soon as the pictures went out on social media, they took the Internet by storm and created a buzz.

Karishma took the opportunity to share a few photographs from the Haldi ceremony with her fans. The pictures also featured her to-be husband, Varun Bangera. The couple looked madly in love at their Haldi ceremony. They were all smiles as their friends and family members put Haldi on them. While sharing the photos with her fans, bride-to-be Karishma wrote a sweet caption with it. It read, “Beginning of my forever.” Their celebrity friends including Asim Riaz, Vishal Singh, Roshni Chopra, and Sanjeeda Shaikh also commented on the post to congratulate the couple.

See Karishma and Varun’s Haldi photos here:

Karishma and Varun had engaged last year in presence of a few friends. On January 1, Karishma had posted an image with Varun captioning it as, “Thanku 2021. Excited for #2022. Happy New Year to you all.”

On the work front, Karishma has worked in several daily soaps including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Naagin, and Baalveer among others. She had also participated in the reality show Bigg Boss season 8 and emerged as runner-up.

