Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera Mehendi: Bride-to-be shares adorable pictures with her furry baby

The wedding bells are ringing for numerous celebrities this season. After Mouni Roy, actress Karishma Tanna will be tying the knots with beau Varun Bangera today. The pre-wedding functions of the couple were full of entertainment and joy, as they danced along with their friends and family. The actress had her Mehendi ceremony yesterday and she shared pictures of the same on her social media. Today Karishma shared cute pictures of her with her pet.

Qayamat Ki Raat actress shared an adorable social media post which comprises her pictures with her furry baby. She looks absolutely gorgeous in the yellow leheriya lehenga and traditional jewellery. Her mehendi looks beautiful. In the pictures, she is seen at her mehendi venue as she posed with her dog. She had dressed her dog in traditional attire and covered his paws also. Karishma’s face is seen lighted up as she holds it close to her. She shared in the caption, “Not without my forever love, my son , my life”.

See post here:

Daljiet Kaur commented, “This cuties face shines bright as his mom steps into a beautiful world today @koko_tanna put ur dancing shoes onnnnn”. Laxmi Rai commented, “Awwww”. Aamna Sharif also dropped love emojis.

For the unversed, Karishma Tanna will be tying the knot with Varun Bangera on Saturday evening at a five-star hotel in Mumbai. “Some of Karishma’s close friends from the industry are expected to attend the wedding including Anita Hassanandani, Ridhima Pandit and Ekta Kapoor. The food served will be vegetarian across the three days, while all of Karishma’s outfits for the functions have been designed by ace designer Anaita Shroff Adajania,” shared a source.

