Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera Mehendi PICS: Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar & others REACT

The wedding is going on in full swing as numerous celebrities have got married this year. Right after Mouni Roy, actress Karishma Tanna is all set to tie the knot with beau Varun Bangera tomorrow. The actress had a beautiful Haldi ceremony yesterday and today, she is enjoying her Mehendi ceremony in the presence of her family and close friends. The pictures of the couple from the ceremony have been released on social media and we are obsessed with the regal attire of the duo. The happiness and love of the couple is very visible.

In the pictures shared by the bride-to-be Karishma Tanna, she is looking marvelous in the yellow Rajasthani print lehenga. She has sported an all-over print lehenga with a mirror work dupatta. Her fiancé Varun Bangera looked dapper in red motif print kurta pyjama. They look adorable together. Actor Arjun Bijlani and Aamna Sharif dropped heart emojis on their pictures. Naagin fame Adaa Khan and Sonal Chauhan also dropped heart emojis. Amruta Khanvilkar commented, “Love to both”, Nitin Arora commented, “Wowowo”. The fans of the actress also commented on the pictures, one wrote, “Sooo beautiful”, another wrote, “You are cute always”.

See post here-

Karishma opted for a yellow leheriya lehenga with Kundan jewelry. She wore heavy-worked bangles with flower decoration as a hairstyle. Groom Varun was seen wearing red color attire. Both happily posed for the cameras and made for an adorable couple. The actress flaunted her Mehendi which was also looking very beautiful. Their family members were also spotted earlier in the pictures. At her Haldi ceremony, she had worn a dazzling white embroidery work suit and the groom opted for white traditional attire.



Also read- EXCLUSIVE: Karishma Tanna has planned a surprise performance for Varun Bangera at sangeet today; Deets Inside