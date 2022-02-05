Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera Wedding: 5 pics of lovebirds that took over internet

After Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s grand wedding last month in Goa, the telly world is gearing up for yet another big fat celeb wedding. We are talking about Karishma Tanna who is set to tie the knot with beau Varun Bangera today. For the uninitiated, Karishma and Varun, who have been particular about keeping their relationship under the wraps, have been dating each other for a while and the couple had exchanged the rings in November last year. In fact, a pic of Karishma and Varun went viral on social media after the news of their engagement had surfaced on the internet.

Interestingly, it is reported that Karishma and Varun will be tying the knot as per Gujarati and South Indian rituals. The wedding ceremonies have already begun as the soon to wed couple recently had their haldi and mehendi ceremonies in Mumbai. Needless to say, social media is abuzz with Karishma and Varun’s pics from the wedding ceremonies. And while the lovebirds are set to take the plunge today, here are some of their adorable pics that have taken the internet by a storm.

Making it official

This pic went viral after the news of Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera’s engagement surfaced on social media in November last year. Reportedly, the pic was shared by one of the couple’s friends on social media to shower love post their engagement.

One with the friends

Soon after the news of Karishma and Varun’s engagement had surfaced, Ekta Kapoor had shared a video with the couple and other friends. Taking to Instagram, the television czarina shared the video from their get together wherein Ekta was seen having fun with Karishma and Varun. The video had the song Madhaniyan playing in the background. The pic was captioned as, “Congrats Varun n Karishma! Best Wilde’s for an awesome future together”.

Check out Ekta Kapoor's post here:

Enjoying the sunset

Giving a glimpse of their beach vacation, Karishma had shared a pic of herself walking hand in hand with Varun at a beach. The couple was seen enjoying the sunset and the smile on Karishma’s face spoke volumes about how much she was enjoying with her main man.

Taking every step together

Another pic shared by the bride to be featured the lovebirds walking in a field while holding hands. While Karishma was seen wearing an orange sweatshirt with black jeggings, Varun was seen in a black hoodie jacket that was paired with denims.

Holding hands makes everything better

In yet another mushy pic posted by Karishma, the lovebirds had their hands intertwined with each other. It spoke volumes about the support, love and bond between Karishma and Varun.

Also Read: Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera Wedding: Everything you need to know about the soon-to-wed couple’s love story