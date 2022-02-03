Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera wedding: All you need to know about the functions, food, decor, guests & outfits

Fans saw a lot of weddings in B-town recently, including Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s Rajasthan wedding, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain’s grand nuptials in Mumbai and Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s recent wedding in Goa. Actress Karishma Tanna is also gearing up for her wedding with businessman-finance Varun Bangera on February 5. The wedding festivities have already begun for the charming duo, and Pinkvilla has some exclusive deets from these celebrations.

Karishma and Varun’s functions start from today, beginning with the haldi ceremony in the evening. “They have planned all their functions keeping the Covid protocols in mind. Today’s haldi event will be an intimate affair with only family and extremely close friends in attendance. This will be followed by mehendi tomorrow where both bride and the groom’s side will be present to celebrate the union, but that too with limited guests. Karishma and Varun wanted to keep the decor classy and will be dominated by flowers and pastel colours,” informs a source in the know.

The marriage is scheduled for Saturday evening at a five-star hotel in the Maximum City. “Some of Karishma’s close friends from the industry are expected to attend the wedding including Anita Hassanandani, Ridhima Pandit and Ekta Kapoor. The food served will be vegetarian across the three days, while all of Karishma’s outfits for the functions have been designed by ace designer Anaita Shroff Adajania,” adds the source.

On January 1, Karishma had posted an image with Varun captioning it as, “Thanku 2021. Excited for #2022. Happy New Year to you all.” Their friend Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh commented on the post as “Cutiess”, while Roshni Chopra commented with a heart emoji.

