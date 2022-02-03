Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera Wedding: Everything you need to know about the soon-to-wed couple’s love story

It’s raining weddings in the telly world these days. After Mouni Roy’s grand wedding with beau Suraj Nambiar, it is time for another celeb wedding in the town. We are talking about Karishma Tanna’s wedding. It is reported that the Qayamat Ki Raat actress is set to tie the knot with beau Varun Bangera this weeding. According to media reports, the wedding will take place on February 5. In fact, a report published in Telly Chakkar stated that the lovebirds will be tying the knot as per Gujarati and South Indian rituals.

Interestingly, Karishma has been dating Varun for a while now. In fact, the actress got engaged to her beau in November last year. The big news was shared by the couple’s friend on social media along with a beautiful pic of the couple. To note, Karishma, who has preferred to keep her personal life under the wraps, has been keeping her wedding a hush hush affair. In fact, the actress has been keeping tight lipped about her D-Day and is yet to make an official announcement about her big day. And while fans are excited about Karishma and Varun’s wedding, here’s a look at their love story.

Karishma and Varun met each other through a common friend and have been head over heels in love with each other.

The couple has been serious about each other since the beginning and are set to take their relationship to next level.

Reportedly, Varun is a Mumbai-based businessman, working as the director of a real estate company.

Karishma and Varun’s wedding will see a blend of Gujarati and South Indian rituals wherein the bride will, reportedly, wear a kanjivaram sari with gold embroidery for the bidaai rituals.