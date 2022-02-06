Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera wedding pics: Richa Chadha, Smriti Irani, Adaa Khan & others bless the newlyweds

Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera got hitched today in an intimate ceremony. The pictures from their wedding have already gone viral and creating quite a storm on the internet. Karishma looked nothing less than a fairytale bride in her pastel pink lehenga and Varun looked like an Indian prince in a white sherwani. Well, the actress took to her Instagram handle to share some adorable pictures of her with hubby from their wedding ceremony and they indeed look dreamy. Many celebs have taken to the comments section to wish the newlyweds.

Wishes have been pouring in from every corner for the bride and the groom. The moment Karishma Tanna shared some beautiful pictures from her wedding to Varun Bangera many of her industry friends took to the comments section to wish the stunning couple.

As soon as the gorgeous couple’s wedding pictures got shared on Karishma’s Instagram, celebs flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. Smriti Irani took to her Instagram stories to sweetly wish the newlyweds. She wrote, ‘As I campaign miles away I know you will be cherished & loved for a lifetime by a lovely young man. My love & blessings. Congratulations. God bless.' Adaa Khan too congratulated the couple and wrote 'Congratulations. God Bless’. Other celebrities such as Gaurav Gera, Karan Patel, Raai Laxmi and others wished them the best as well.

Check the wishes:

For those unaware, Varun and Karishma exchanged rings in a hush-hush ceremony last year. Reportedly, Varun works with VB Corp and has been associated with the company since 2010. According to his LinkedIn profile, Varun is working as the director of a real estate company. He completed his education at Carlton University in Ottawa, Canada. Varun studied International Business, Business Administration, and Management from a foreign university.

Also Read: FIRST PICS: Karishma Tanna and Varun Bangera look surreal as they get married